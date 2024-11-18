Roscommon-Galway General Election candidates 2024

Voting for the 2024 General Election will take place on Friday November 29th.
Roscommon-Galway has 11 candidates, and 3 seats.
Below is a list of all candidates confirmed for running in the 2024 General Election for Roscommon-Galway.
|
Vincent Beirne – Independent
|
Cormac Ó Corcoráin – Aontú
|Martin Daly – Fianna Fáil
|Dympna Daly-Finn – Fine Gael
|Aisling Dolan – Fine Gael
|Michael Fitzmaurice – Independent Ireland
|Claire Kerrane – Sinn Féin
|Andrew Mannion – People Before Profit Solidarity
|Eugene Murphy – Independent
|Martina O’Connor – The Green Party
|Alan Sweeney – The Irish People