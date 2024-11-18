  • Services

Roscommon-Galway General Election candidates 2024

Voting for the 2024 General Election will take place on Friday November 29th.

Roscommon-Galway has 11 candidates, and 3 seats.

Below is a list of all candidates confirmed for running in the 2024 General Election for Roscommon-Galway.

 

Vincent Beirne – Independent

Cormac Ó Corcoráin – Aontú

 Martin Daly – Fianna Fáil
Dympna Daly-Finn – Fine Gael

 Aisling Dolan – Fine Gael

 Michael Fitzmaurice – Independent Ireland

 
Claire Kerrane – Sinn Féin

 Andrew Mannion – People Before Profit Solidarity

 Eugene Murphy – Independent
Martina O’Connor – The Green Party

 Alan Sweeney – The Irish People

 

