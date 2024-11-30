Roscommon Galway: Fitzmaurice is elected on the first count

-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 3 minutes read
Michael Fitzmaurice has topped the poll for the second time in a row in the Roscommon-Galway constituency and has been deemed elected on the first count.
The high-profile Independent Ireland candidate secured 12,002 first preferences despite the fact that he lost most of the Galway voters who helped him take the second seat in his first general election in 2016.
He secured 1,719 votes over the quota of 10,283.
Deputy Fitzmaurice attributes his huge appeal to the Roscommon side of the electorate to the 200-strong team of “soldiers” who worked solidly for the last few weeks.
“I lost 4,500 voters from the Galway side, it was a risk to take to stay in the constituency rather than go into Galway East,” he told the Connacht Tribune.
“The reason I took so long to make a decision on it was my niece died of cancer, she was a 41-year-old mother of three young kids, so it wasn’t the time to be calling it when the family was going through that.”
His niece Joelyn Godfrey, née Keane, from Cloonfad, Co Roscommon died on October 22.
When the time came to making the call, he gathered together the campaign team who have been with him since he first entered politics as a local election candidate in the Tuam area in 2014.
“My team voted 9-1 to stay in Roscommon-Galway. The people of Roscommon-Leitrim were good to me from the first day and the people of Roscommon-Galway got behind me but I had 7,000 votes I had to pick up elsewhere. I got 12,000 first preferences this time and 13,000 last time but 8,000 less people voted this time round so it was a big ask.”
The Glinsk agricultural contractor and turf cutter believes the party is looking good for securing seven seats – two of them are Galway candidates, Cllr Noel Thomas in Galway West, Cllr Declan Geraghty in Galway East.
Deputy Fitzmaurice’s surplus of 1,719 votes are now being distributed at the Dr Hyde Centre in Roscommon.
Galway-Roscommon
Electorate: 62,727
Total poll 41,332
Valid poll: 41,128
Spoiled voted 204
No. of seats: 3
Quota: 10,283
First count
Michael Fitzmaurice (II):12,002
Claire Kerrane (SF):8,039
Dr Martin Daly (FF):7,283
Aisling Dolan (FG):4,843
Eugene Murphy (NP):4,327
Dympna Daly-Finn (FG):2,167
Andrew Mannion (PBP):814
Cormac Corcoráin (AON):781
Martina O Connor (GP):441
Alan Sweeney (TIP): 224
Vincent Beirne (NP):202
Michael Fitzmaurice elected
His surplus of 1,719 to be distributed.
Pictured: Poll topper Michael Fitzmaurice (right) with Dr Martin Daly (FF). Pic Gerry Stronge
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway East: First count – Albert Dolan tops the poll
Monivea-based Councillor Albert Dolan has topped the poll in Galway East, securing 10,040 first-p...
Galway East: Full recount underway
Candidates in Galway East will have to wait a while longer for the first count as a full recount ...
Galway East: Minister faces a battle for survival
GALWAY EAST By Declan Tierney The early indications are that a sitting Minister in Galway East ...
Roscommon/Galway: Dolan dominates the Galway boxes
A breakdown of the votes as collated by the tallies shows that Senator Aisling Dolan took the lio...
Roscommon/Galway: Two of the three seats look set to go to Galway candidates
The Roscommon/Galway tally is complete – and it’s odds-on that two out of three candidates to be ...
Galway East: Dolan delight at poll-topping performance
A jubilant Cllr Albert Dolan has said that he is delighted with his anticipated poll-topping perf...
Galway West: Seven in the running for five seats
By Dara Bradley Seven candidates are in the running for five seats in Galway West, as counting...
Roscommon/Galway: Fitzmaurice to comfortably top the poll
Poll-topper Michael Fitzmaurice is set to repeat his achievement this time out in Roscommon/Galwa...
Galway West: Mairéad Farrell (SF) in pole position
By Dara Bradley With 82% of votes tallied in Galway West, there are seven contenders in the runn...