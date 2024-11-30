  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Roscommon Galway: Fitzmaurice is elected on the first count

Published:

Roscommon Galway: Fitzmaurice is elected on the first count
Share story:

Michael Fitzmaurice has topped the poll for the second time in a row in the Roscommon-Galway constituency and has been deemed elected on the first count.

The high-profile Independent Ireland candidate secured 12,002 first preferences despite the fact that he lost most of the Galway voters who helped him take the second seat in his first general election in 2016.

He secured 1,719 votes over the quota of 10,283.

Deputy Fitzmaurice attributes his huge appeal to the Roscommon side of the electorate to the 200-strong team of “soldiers” who worked solidly for the last few weeks.

“I lost 4,500 voters from the Galway side, it was a risk to take to stay in the constituency rather than go into Galway East,” he told the Connacht Tribune.

“The reason I took so long to make a decision on it was my niece died of cancer, she was a 41-year-old mother of three young kids, so it wasn’t the time to be calling it when the family was going through that.”

His niece Joelyn Godfrey, née Keane, from Cloonfad, Co Roscommon died on October 22.

When the time came to making the call, he gathered together the campaign team who have been with him since he first entered politics as a local election candidate in the Tuam area in 2014.

“My team voted 9-1 to stay in Roscommon-Galway. The people of Roscommon-Leitrim were good to me from the first day and the people of Roscommon-Galway got behind me but I had 7,000 votes I had to pick up elsewhere. I got 12,000 first preferences this time and 13,000 last time but 8,000 less people voted this time round so it was a big ask.”

The Glinsk agricultural contractor and turf cutter believes the party is looking good for securing seven seats – two of them are Galway candidates, Cllr Noel Thomas in Galway West, Cllr Declan Geraghty in Galway East.

Deputy Fitzmaurice’s surplus of 1,719 votes are now being distributed at the Dr Hyde Centre in Roscommon.

 

Galway-Roscommon

Electorate: 62,727

Total poll 41,332

Valid poll: 41,128

Spoiled voted 204

No. of seats: 3

Quota: 10,283

 

First count

Michael Fitzmaurice (II):12,002

Claire Kerrane (SF):8,039

Dr Martin Daly (FF):7,283

Aisling Dolan (FG):4,843

Eugene Murphy (NP):4,327

Dympna Daly-Finn (FG):2,167

Andrew Mannion (PBP):814

Cormac Corcoráin (AON):781

Martina O Connor (GP):441

Alan Sweeney (TIP): 224

Vincent Beirne (NP):202

 

Michael Fitzmaurice elected

His surplus of 1,719 to be distributed.

Pictured: Poll topper Michael Fitzmaurice (right) with Dr Martin Daly (FF). Pic Gerry Stronge

 

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Galway East: First count – Albert Dolan tops the poll

Monivea-based Councillor Albert Dolan has topped the poll in Galway East, securing 10,040 first-p...

no_space
Galway East: Full recount underway

Candidates in Galway East will have to wait a while longer for the first count as a full recount ...

no_space
Galway East: Minister faces a battle for survival

GALWAY EAST By Declan Tierney The early indications are that a sitting Minister in Galway East ...

no_space
Roscommon/Galway: Dolan dominates the Galway boxes

A breakdown of the votes as collated by the tallies shows that Senator Aisling Dolan took the lio...

no_space
Roscommon/Galway: Two of the three seats look set to go to Galway candidates

The Roscommon/Galway tally is complete – and it’s odds-on that two out of three candidates to be ...

no_space
Galway East: Dolan delight at poll-topping performance

A jubilant Cllr Albert Dolan has said that he is delighted with his anticipated poll-topping perf...

no_space
Galway West: Seven in the running for five seats

By Dara Bradley Seven candidates are in the running for five seats in Galway West, as counting...

no_space
Roscommon/Galway: Fitzmaurice to comfortably top the poll

Poll-topper Michael Fitzmaurice is set to repeat his achievement this time out in Roscommon/Galwa...

no_space
Galway West: Mairéad Farrell (SF) in pole position

By Dara Bradley With 82% of votes tallied in Galway West, there are seven contenders in the runn...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up