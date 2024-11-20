Roscommon Galway Fine Gael candidate Aisling Dolan pledges to deliver new school in Ballinasloe

Roscommon Galway Fine Gael candidate Aisling Dolan has pledged to deliver on a promise of a new school in Ballinasloe, if elected.

The current Senator says the town’s been waiting for a new build for Scoil an Chroí Naofa for 28 years.

Planning permission has been granted for a new school school – but securing funding and moving to construction stage can be a very long and difficult process.

Aisling Dolan says it’s increasingly clear that Ballinasloe needs a local TD to drive major projects over the finish line.