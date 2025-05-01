Roscommon/Galway Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice re-appointed to Oireachtas Agriculture Committee

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Roscommon/Galway Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice has been re-appointed to the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee.

The Independent Ireland TD is his party’s spokesperson on Agriculture.

The Committee, which also covers Food and the Marine plays a crucial role in examining legislation, overseeing departmental actions, and engaging with stakeholders to shape policies that impact the agricultural sector.

In his previous tenure, Deputy Fitzmaurice was instrumental in highlighting several critical issues affecting the sector.