Roscommon Galway: Childhood dream becomes reality at 61 for new TD

GP Martin Daly has harboured dreams of entering politics since he was a young lad.

And now at 61 he has scratched that itch, grabbing the third seat in the Roscommon-Galway election on his foray before the electorate as a Fianna Fáil candidate. He previously ran for the Seanad as an independent in 2016.

He secured 7,283 first preferences, coming in third on the ticket and effectively closing off any challenge from Senators Aisling Dolan and Eugene Murphy.

His long stint in medical politics assuaged that Dáil ambition, he reflects. He was president of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) for a year, chairperson of the GP committee for four years and sitting on the national negotiating team of the IMO for two decades.

He will park his medical career for now to concentrate on his time in the Oireachtas, leaving his wife Myriam, also a GP, and two other doctors to run his busy practice in Ballygar.

“I have a lot of lifetime experience. I’m not naïve about the life of a TD. I intend to give it my full focus, I’m only getting once chance at this.”

His ratification on the ticket at the expense of Senator Eugene Murphy caused the lifetime Fianna Fáil member to run as an Independent against him after the former TD lost out by eight votes. A directive in advance of the convention from Fianna Fáil Headquarters and the National Constituencies Committee stipulated that only one candidate would be selected on the night.

“I was anxious about the result. Eugene Murphy was a formidable opponent. There’s no animosity between myself and Senator Murphy. I’m absolutely grateful for the support of the Fianna Fáil organisation centrally and locally and delighted that Fianna Fáil nationally did better than the exit polls had suggested.

“I think people voted for the centre parties, centre left and centre right and I think that’s the sweet spot in politics. The next government will have to solve the cost of living crisis and the housing crisis, it must deliver a health system for all on the basis of need, not on the basis of who can pay.”

Asked if he would accept a health portfolio in the next government if it was offered – a poisoned chalice for a succession of high-profile ministers, including the current Health Minister Stephen Donnelly – he does not shy away.

“I’m not pretending I can solve the health system. I’d accept any responsibility offered to me – that’s why you go into politics.”

Pictured: Dr Martin Daly (FF) celebrates his election.