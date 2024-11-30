Roscommon/Galway: Battle for third seat will go down to the wire

-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 1 minutes read
The two sitting TDs look set to top the poll in Roscommon/Galway with both Michael Fitzmaurice – this time running for Independent Ireland – and Sinn Féin’s Clare Kerrane clear in this field of eleven candidates.
With almost two-thirds of the votes tallied, it looks like the Galway native will top the poll, ahead of Deputy Kerrane.
The battle here will be for the third seat, with that likely to fall to a second Galway-based candidate. As it stands, Dr Martin Daly is in third place and that’s ahead of counting of his own Ballygar boxes.
Ballinasloe’s Aisling Dolan has fared the better of the two Fine Gael candidates and will hope to be in the fight for that final seat.
But Senator Eugene Murphy – running as an Independent after being left off the Fianna Fáil ticket – will be disappointed with his showing so far, although there remains over one-third of the votes to be tallied.
