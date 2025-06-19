  • Services

Roscommon betters Galway's record high temperature for 2025

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Roscommon has bettered Galway’s record high temperature for the country 2025

A new provisional highest temperature has been recorded.

Met Éireann says Mount Dillon in Roscommon saw a high of 27 degrees exactly today.

The previous high was 25-point-9 degrees from Athenry on April 30th.

Met Eireann says tomorrow will also see widespread sunshine, with the warmest weather in the midlands and north.

Some parts of the country could see temperatures as high as 29 degrees

