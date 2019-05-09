Romanian gets nine years for manslaughter of Oughterard publican

The widow of an Oughterard publican – brutally beaten to death on his own premises – faced the man convicted of his killing across a courtroom yesterday, and asked him why he inflicted such brutality on an innocent man.

Mrs Kathleen Kenny was reading the family’s victim impact statement before Marian Lingurar Jr was sentenced to nine years in prison for his role in the manslaughter of teacher and publican, John Kenny, over seven years ago.

The 24 year old Romanian national – with former addresses in Loughgeorge, Claregalway, and Blackpool, Cork – was found guilty last January of the manslaughter at Kenny’s pub in Oughterard on September 25, 2011, and was remanded in custody for sentence yesterday (Wednesday).

Mrs Kenny used that sentencing hearing to address the court – and said that John’s voice had been taken from him the night he died but their statement would give him back his voice now.

Speaking in a composed and dignified manner on behalf of the Kenny family, she said that they had spent the last seven years in torment, trying to piece together John’s final moments.

Looking straight at the accused, who sat passively looking back at her, she said: “Gillian (daughter) and I want to look him in the eyes and ask him why did they need to inflict such horrific pain and suffering on John?

“Do you even remember John’s last words? What did happen?” she asked him.

