Roisin Fahy to represent Galway in 2025 Miss Ireland this evening

Roisin Fahey from Killnadeema in Loughrea will represent Galway this evening in the Final of Miss Ireland being held in the Knightsbrook Hotel in Trim, Co Meath.

Roisin is currently studying Business Marketing and Sales with a focus on French at ATU Galway and believes that education is one of the most powerful tools that can make a difference in the world.

The finalists vying for the coveted Miss Ireland 2025 crown will step into the spotlight this evening and embark on a journey of empowerment, leadership, and community impact with a spectacular ceremony, vibrant performances, and a star-studded audience.

The 77th crowned Miss Ireland will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes and will then have a chance to jet off to represent Ireland next year on an international stage at the Miss World Festival, which is televised in over 100 countries around the world.