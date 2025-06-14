  • Services

Services

Roisin Fahy to represent Galway in 2025 Miss Ireland this evening

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Roisin Fahy to represent Galway in 2025 Miss Ireland this evening
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Roisin Fahey from Killnadeema in Loughrea will represent Galway this evening in the Final of Miss Ireland being held in the Knightsbrook Hotel in Trim, Co Meath.

Roisin is currently studying Business Marketing and Sales with a focus on French at ATU Galway and believes that education is one of the most powerful tools that can make a difference in the world.

The finalists vying for the coveted Miss Ireland 2025 crown will step into the spotlight this evening and embark on a journey of empowerment, leadership, and community impact with a spectacular ceremony, vibrant performances, and a star-studded audience.

The 77th crowned Miss Ireland will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes and will then have a chance to jet off to represent Ireland next year on an international stage at the Miss World Festival, which is televised in over 100 countries around the world.

More like this:
no_space
Connemara West to launch new strategic plan tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConnemara West, the community development company bas...

no_space
34 Galway primary schools win prestigious Research Ireland Curious Minds Award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM34 primary schools in Galway have won a Research Irel...

no_space
Academic marks equality battle’s 10th anniversary

Dr Micheline Sheehy Skeffington is marking the 10th anniversary of her landmark Equality Tribunal...

no_space
Charity’s fundraising drive to help more than 31,000 family carers in Galway

More than 31,000 family carers across Galway are providing round-the-clock care for loved ones wh...

no_space
Special School in Galway is transformed by the work of 80 volunteers

A remarkable transformation has taken place at St Joseph’s Special School in Galway — thanks to t...

no_space
Two Government Ministers to meet Gaeltacht housing groups in Connemara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Government Ministers will be in Connemara today m...

no_space
Galway's Jane O'Leary to receive National Concert Hall Lifetime Achievement Award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWorld renowned Galway composer Jane O'Leary is to rec...

no_space
Datavant announces Bonham Quay campus as Galway HQ for its global R&D centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDatavant, the health data platform, has announced the...

no_space
Tanáiste acknowledges "compelling case" for new naval base in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Tanáiste has acknowledged there's a strong and "c...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up