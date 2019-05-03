Robert Plant’s Saving Grace for Arts Festival

Saving Grace, the newest project from Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, will be performed on Thursday, July 18, in the intimate surrounds of Galway City’s St Nicholas’ Church as part of the 2019 Galway International Arts Festival.

The bluesy, folk-inspired co-operative features Suzi Dian on vocals, Oli Jefferson on percussion, Tony Kelsey on mandolin, baritone and acoustic guitars, Robert Plant on vocals and Matt Worley on banjo, acoustic and baritone guitars, and cuatro.

Saving Grace was performed publicly for the first time earlier this year and since then, the band has played small audiences at theatres and festivals around the UK. It’s continuing that tour in Ireland this Summer and the Galway concert is as part of that.

County Down rock band The 4 of Us will provide support. The group is best-known for chart-topping albums in the late 1980s and early 1990s with songs like Mary and She Hits Me.

Tickets priced at €34.50 will go on sale at 9am this Friday, May 3, on www.giaf.ie. Ticket sales are limited to a maximum of four per person.