Robbery gang getaway grinds to a halt in Galway traffic

By Ronan Judge

GALWAY’S infamous rush-hour traffic and a swift Garda response foiled the getaway of a gang of masked raiders after an attempted robbery at a city business.

The four UK nationals were arrested after their car hit heavy evening traffic on Bóthar na dTreabh following the unsuccessful raid at the nearby Liosban Industrial Estate.

Galway Circuit Court was told the men claimed they committed the offence after “overextending” themselves on a social visit to Galway.

But in sentencing each man to three years in prison, Judge Brian O’Callaghan said it was clear to the court that when the gang travelled from London, it was not with the intention of having a “good time” in Galway.

“The balaclavas were not for the purpose of party dress and they were not going to some sort of ski-party in Galway. They brought that equipment with them for criminal conduct,” he added.

CCTV footage played in court showed three men, two in black and one in grey, all wearing face coverings, running into Select Tech, past customers and staff, at around 5pm on the day. in question.

The men forced their way into a rear storeroom and then pushed past the shop manager, Gearoid Reilly, into a second store room where mobile phones were stored.

In a statement to Gardaí, Mr Reilly said he recalled the gang saying: “We are going to f**k you up”.

Garda Aisling O’Boyle told the court that a female staff member locked the front door and CCTV shows one of the accused throwing a traffic cone at the door in a failed attempt to break the glass.

Garda O’Boyle agreed with prosecuting counsel, Brendan McDonagh BL, that after becoming locked into the building, the men escaped, empty handed, through an exit after setting off the fire alarm.

Gardaí were alerted and a witness in a nearby housing development reported seeing a Northern Ireland registered, black Mercedes parked in the area and he had not seen the vehicle before.

Gardaí located the Mercedes in a “heavy build-up of traffic” on Bóthar Na dTreabh despite the gang’s failed attempts to flee the scene, the court heard.

Garda O’Boyle agreed with Mr McDonagh there was “no realisation” of a getaway given the rush-hour traffic.

Multiple sets of gloves, ski-masks, snoods and nine mobile phones were found when gardai searched the car.

The court was told Anas Adam Yousef hired the vehicle in London the day before the incident and travelled to Ireland on an Irish Ferries sailing.

Garda O’Boyle said Yousef was the driver on the day of the attempted robbery and it is “inconceivable” he did not know what his friends were doing in Select Tech.

The three other men all arrived in Ireland in the same time period, the court heard.

They each replied “no comment” to all questions from Gardaí following their arrest.

All four signed guilty pleas in the District Court and had been in custody since January after being unable to provide an address in Ireland to be released on bail.

Garda O’Boyle agreed with defence barrister, Keith Concannon BL, that all property was recovered in a saleable condition, no weapons were used during the incident and no injuries were caused.

Mr Concannon said he was instructed that the four men met in Galway to have a weekend away but underestimated the cost of the trip and “overextended” themselves.

He said this was a “crime of opportunity” to get money to pay for the way home.

Counsel for Kirahn Blake and Matthew Riley Roberts, Ernest White BL, said the men came to Galway for a few days and committed this offence which was a “very bad move” on their part.

The court was told the men apologised for what happened and had found their time in custody difficult as their families had been unable to visit.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan said that having heard the evidence, “it is as clear as night follows day that these men came for one purpose and one purpose only and that was criminal intent”.

He said the court did not distinguish between the four men and they were each culpable to a high degree.

He praised the swift work of Gardaí, including Garda Aisling O’Boyle, Pauric Meskell, Tommy Mannion and Shane Lyons and the witness who came forward to provide vital information.

He also praised the role of the three “marvellous” members of staff who he hoped received an appropriate bonus for their “exemplary conduct” on the day.

Judge O’Callaghan also noted that as the gang attempted to make their getaway they ran into the “famous rush hour Galway traffic on the Tuam Road”.

He said this was a “pre-planned” “targeted” offence committed by four men who were not under duress and not affected by addiction.

He said the court also took into account the early guilty pleas and remorse.

In each case, Judge O’Callaghan set a headline sentence of six and a half years and a post-mitigation sentence of four and a half years.

The court suspended the final 18 months on conditions including that all four leave Ireland within 48 hours of their release and stay out of the country for 10 years.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.

Pictured: Galway Courthouse