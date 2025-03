This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Roadworks are set to get underway on the N67 in Clarinbridge tomorrow.

Galway County Council is undertaking tree removal works on the northern approach to the village – and the process will take several days.

Between tomorrow Tuesday, March 18th, and Friday, March 21st, road restrictions will be in place between 9am and 5pm.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane, and motorists are advised to consider alternative routes during that time.