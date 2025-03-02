Roadworks to begin on Castlepark Road from tomorrow as part of Cycle Network Scheme.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Roadworks will begin on Castlepark Road from tomorrow as part of the Ballybane Road and Castlepark Road Cycle Network Scheme.

The works will begin from beside its junction with Ballybane Road and will progress in the direction of Monivea Road.

Works are continuing on the Ballybane Road. They are taking place near the junction with Bothar na dTreabh.

As the project progresses, there will be two work fronts with a crew working on Ballybane Road and another crew working on Castlepark Road.

Traffic management measures will be in place and some delays are expected.

Two-way traffic will be maintained during peak hours on both roads.