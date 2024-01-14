Roadworks lasting three weeks to get underway on Coast Road in Oranmore tomorrow morning
Three-week roadworks are set to get underway on the Coast Road in Oranmore from tomorrow morning. (15/1)
The works will take place close to Oranmore Railway Station and the Doughiska South Junction.
A stop/go traffic management system will be in place Monday to Friday, between 9am and 5pm.
The works will be completed around the start of February and motorists are being advised to expect minor delays to their journeys.
