  • Services

Services

Roadworks lasting three weeks to get underway on Coast Road in Oranmore tomorrow morning

Published:

Roadworks lasting three weeks to get underway on Coast Road in Oranmore tomorrow morning
Share story:

Three-week roadworks are set to get underway on the Coast Road in Oranmore from tomorrow morning. (15/1)

The works will take place close to Oranmore Railway Station and the Doughiska South Junction.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

A stop/go traffic management system will be in place Monday to Friday, between 9am and 5pm.

The works will be completed around the start of February and motorists are being advised to expect minor delays to their journeys.

The post Roadworks lasting three weeks to get underway on Coast Road in Oranmore tomorrow morning appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway County Council to roll out salt bins to towns and villages

The location of communal salt bins in some towns and villages will likely be rolled out across Co...

no_space
Met Eireann issues weather advisory alert for Galway

Met Eireann has issued a Moderate Advisory Warning for Galway. Arctic air will bring winter hazar...

no_space
Vincent de Paul seeks volunteers to help bolster services in Galway

St Vincent de Paul in Galway is seeking up to 40 volunteers to bolster its services in the coming...

no_space
New bus service between north east Galway and city

A new bus route serving North East Galway and the city has been confirmed – operating eight servi...

no_space
Eight awards for Galway schools at BT Young Scientist and technology Exhibition

Galway schools have won eight awards at the 60th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition. Fi...

no_space
Installation of new Church of Ireland Dean of Tuam to take place tomorrow

St Mary’s Cathedral in Tuam will host the service of the installation of the new Dean of Tu...

no_space
President Higgins unveils new James Joyce Plaque at Rahoon Cemetery

A plaque honouring the work of James Joyce has been unveiled at Rahoon Cemetery by President Mich...

no_space
Work on Dexcom plant in County Galway to start this month

US multinational Dexcom will start groundworks at its €300m manufacturing plant at a site in Athe...

no_space
Business owners ‘left with no Government help’ after Storm Debi

There will be no businesses operating in Clarinbridge by the middle of this year unless urgent ac...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up