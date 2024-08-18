Roadworks expected to cause delays in Clarinbridge from tomorrow.
Motorists are advised to expect delays due to Roadworks in Clarinbridge Village tomorrow.
It’s as resurfacing works will take place over the next five days from 8am to 6pm.
The work will take place on the N67 from the junction of Stradbally North to the junction of the Post Office Clarinbridge.
Galway County Council are advising motorists to allow additional time for their journeys.
