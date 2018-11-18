Roadworks causing traffic build-up in Dunmore

Temporary traffic lights at a dangerous stretch of road in North Galway is resulting in a build-up of traffic into the town of Dunmore.

The lights were erected last week on the main Tuam to Dunmore road at a location known as Twenty Minute Hill.

Galway County Council’s intention is to widen the road at this location – and while there is agreement with a landowner on one side, the same cannot be said with the landowner on the other side as negotiations continue.

If there was consent of both property owners, then the road widening programme – designed and funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland – could be completed by this time next year.

However, if the Council has to go down the road of compulsory purchase, then the whole process could take as long as four years to complete, according to some officials.

The matter was raised by Cllr Karey McHugh at a meeting of Tuam Municipal Council when she said that traders in Dunmore were concerned about the loss of business as a result of the lights.

Cllr McHugh asked for some clarity as to how long the lights would be in place as she added that there seemed to be some conflicting views on that front.

Senior Engineer John Coyle explained that the village enhancement scheme currently taking place in Dunmore was a contributory factor to any traffic congestion.

He said that the lights were synchronised so that motorists were left waiting less than two minutes for a changeover. However, he agreed to keep an eye on the situation.

With regard to the length of time the lights will be in operation, Mr Coyle said that it was dependent on the outcome of discussions with one of the landowners concerned.

He said that if agreement could be reached all round, then there was every possibility that the road widening project could be completed by the end of next year.

Cllr Tom McHugh said that the town enhancement scheme was progressing very well and it was a case of having to get used of the lights on the main road until the works were completed.

He did express some concern that there may be lights erected at Bridge Street in Dunmore – which is extremely narrow and two cars can only pass with extreme caution – but he was assured that this was not the case.