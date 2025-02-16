Roadshow rolls into Galway to show how to upgrade energy efficiency

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
Local communities and construction professionals across Galway are being offered free training and information sessions on energy efficiency upgrades – courtesy of a retrofit roadshow travelling to three locations over the coming weeks.
Galway City and County Councils, in collaboration with Mount Lucas Construction Training Campus, are facilitating the innovative Retrofitting Rig on its visits to Shantalla, Ballinasloe and the University of Galway Campus.
The Retrofit Rig Tour of Galway will travel to Shantalla Community Centre from February 17 to 21; the Ballinasloe Enterprise Hub on Society Street from February 24 to 28, and the University of Galway Campus from March 1 to 7.
Members of the public, students, construction professionals and community groups are encouraged to visit the Solar PV powered rig, which is equipped with cutting-edge technology including working heat pump and ventilation system, making it entirely self-sufficient.
Its design lets participants see first-hand how emerging technologies are installed and function in real-world settings.
The retrofit rig, developed by the Laois Offaly Education and Training Board and the National Construction Training Campus at Mount Lucas, offers a hands-on approach to training on nearly zero-energy building standards and retrofitting techniques.
The initiative directly brings accredited training and knowledge-sharing to local communities, empowering individuals, homeowners, and professionals to contribute to Galway’s decarbonisation goals.
The training will include NZEB Fundamental Awareness, Retrofit for Households, and the Retrofit for Schools Programme, which expert tutors will deliver from the Laois Offaly Educational Training Board.
Chief Executive of Galway County Council Liam Conneally said they were delighted to welcome the Retrofitting Rig to Galway.
“This initiative brings the possibilities of warmer more comfortable homes to life for the people of Galway and aligns with our Climate Action Plan goals of low-carbon, resilient and sustainable energy and buildings, which enhance the well-being of our community,” he said.
Climate Action Officer with Galway County Council Rebecca Mooney said that improving building energy efficiency was critical to addressing climate change.
“Initiatives like this not only equip people with essential skills but also demonstrate the practical benefits of retrofitting in increasing home comfort and reducing carbon emissions. Galway City and County Councils are committed to fostering innovation and collaboration as part of our work towards achieving our climate targets,” she said.
“This extended visit reflects the success of last year’s one-week program in Westside and underscores the importance of making retrofitting expertise accessible to all. Each location will offer open tours, drop-in clinics, and opportunities to engage directly with experts about energy efficiency,” she added.
Spaces for formal training sessions are limited, and early registration is recommended. For more information or to book a training slot, email climate@galwaycity.ie for events in Shantalla and the University and for Ballinasloe, contact Denise Feeney, Community Climate Action Officer at climateaction@galwaycoco.ie.
Pictured: The Mount Lucas Retrofitting Rig will travel to three Galway locations over the coming weeks.
