Road upgrade works to begin tomorrow on High Street and Westside
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
Upgrade works are set to begin on High Street in Galway city tomorrow
It’s part of street rehabilitation and drainage works in the pedestrian area, and will remove uneven surfaces and surface water ponding.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Works will be completed in two stages, with the High Street Lower section to take place over the next two months.
Works will be paused during December, and move onto High Street Upper in January and February of next year.
Galway City Council says all necessary measures will be taken to ensure disruptions to businesses and the public are kept to a minimum.
MEANWHILE
John Madden and Sons Ltd will carry out Pedestrian Junction Upgrade works on the Westside of the city beginning tomorrow.
The Works will be at the junction of Circular Road and Siobhan McKenna Road and will continue for approximately 5 weeks.
Motorists are asked to note that Temporary Traffic Management arrangements will be in place daily and delays can be expected.
The post Road upgrade works to begin tomorrow on High Street and Westside appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Annual Positive Ageing Week to get underway tomorrow
Positive Ageing Week gets underway from tomorrow and aims to highlight the positive aspects of ag...
Midlands North West MEP says Government must not forget about European Projects in forthcoming budget
MEP for Midlands North West Maria Walsh has stressed that Budget 2025 must not forget about Europ...
Council announces 32 recipients of €762,000 Community Climate Action Fund
The installation of solar panels at Ballinasloe Town Hall Theatre, the provision of water refill ...
Work nearing completion on County Galway’s first affordable homes since 2013
The first affordable homes to be developed in the county since 2013 are nearing completion in Bai...
Connacht Tribune journalist takes top prize at Local Ireland Media Awards
Connacht Tribune journalist Stephen Corrigan is officially one of the best in the business – afte...
Galway TD questions when “sense will prevail” over unaffordable childcare
A Galway TD has questioned when common sense will prevail over the increasingly unaffordable cost...
Two teenagers die in crash in County Mayo
Two Teenagers have died in a crash between a tractor and a car, in county Mayo. Gardaí and emerge...
Fair and Festival has loads of horsing about!
The annual Ballinasloe Horse Fair and Festival is back for 2024, offering an exciting double-week...
Galway student honours mother with Marathon for Cancer Society
A 21-year-old Galway law student is honouring the memory of her mother – 18 months on from her de...