Road upgrade works to begin tomorrow on High Street and Westside

Upgrade works are set to begin on High Street in Galway city tomorrow

It’s part of street rehabilitation and drainage works in the pedestrian area, and will remove uneven surfaces and surface water ponding.





Works will be completed in two stages, with the High Street Lower section to take place over the next two months.

Works will be paused during December, and move onto High Street Upper in January and February of next year.

Galway City Council says all necessary measures will be taken to ensure disruptions to businesses and the public are kept to a minimum.

MEANWHILE

John Madden and Sons Ltd will carry out Pedestrian Junction Upgrade works on the Westside of the city beginning tomorrow.

The Works will be at the junction of Circular Road and Siobhan McKenna Road and will continue for approximately 5 weeks.

Motorists are asked to note that Temporary Traffic Management arrangements will be in place daily and delays can be expected.

