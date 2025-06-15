Road Surfacing Works to take place this week at Gortacleva Road in Galway City

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Road Surfacing Works are to take place on Gortacleva Road between the Ballagh Road and the Letteragh Road Junction in Galway City from tomorrow until Friday on behalf of Galway City Council

The works are being carried out by John Madden and Sons and to facilitate these works Temporary Traffic Management arrangements will be in place throughout the day, from 8am to 5pm.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, and minor diversions will be in place to carry out the works.