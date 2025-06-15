  • Services

Services

Road Surfacing Works to take place this week at Gortacleva Road in Galway City

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Road Surfacing Works to take place this week at Gortacleva Road in Galway City
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Road Surfacing Works are to take place on Gortacleva Road between the Ballagh Road and the Letteragh Road Junction in Galway City from tomorrow until Friday on behalf of Galway City Council

The works are being carried out by John Madden and Sons and to facilitate these works Temporary Traffic Management arrangements will be in place throughout the day, from 8am to 5pm.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, and minor diversions will be in place to carry out the works.

More like this:
no_space
New Series on TG4 looks at the history behind the Lynch Surname

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new series that looks at the history behind famous ...

no_space
Tanáiste tells Galway TD she does not "own" military neutrality

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Tanáiste has told a Galway TD that she does not "...

no_space
Bishop pays tribute to Fr Martin Downey as ‘a good friend to many’

The Bishop of Galway, Kilmacduagh, and Kilfenora said that being a priest was a “wonderful way to...

no_space
Galway researchers capture a far-off giant planet being formed

An international team of astronomers led by University of Galway, has discovered the likely site ...

no_space
Golfers grappled with each other in dispute on Loughrea golf course

Many people find golf courses to be tranquil places. The open spaces, lush greenery and the quiet...

no_space
Uisce Éireann advises of planned outage for customers in the Knocknacarra area on Monday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUisce Eireann customers in the Knocknacarra area will...

no_space
Roisin Fahy to represent Galway in 2025 Miss Ireland this evening

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRoisin Fahey from Killnadeema in Loughrea will repres...

no_space
Connemara West to launch new strategic plan tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConnemara West, the community development company bas...

no_space
34 Galway primary schools win prestigious Research Ireland Curious Minds Award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM34 primary schools in Galway have won a Research Irel...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up