Road Safety Zebras deliver letters from Bearna pupils to County Hall

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Road Safety Zebras have delivered letters written by pupils from Scoil Sheamus Naofa Bearna to County Hall.

The community, alongside Furbo, Inverin and Spiddal, have been calling for action by the council to improve road safety on the R336 in Connemara.

They’ve also staged three protests along the route, and now pupils are taking matters into their own hands, voicing their concerns in letters

One pupil highlights how he was ‘in constant shock for about a week’ after he says a car ran a red light and hit him.

Finn says he was ‘lucky to walk out alive’, and says there’s no safety at all near his school – Scoil Shéamais Naofa

Meanwhile sixth class student Fiadh is calling for a Zebra crossing, emphasising that it is not safe at the moment with the roads ‘so so busy’

She also says the paths are too narrow, and children cannot cycle to school in the current conditions.

The letters were hand-delivered to County Hall by Bearna’s Road Safety Zebras today – following months of campaigning by the community.


