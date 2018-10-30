Road Safety Day to be held at NUIG tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway Students’ Union is to hold a Road Safety Day on campus tomorrow. (31/10)

The event aims to educate students of the importance of taking safety measures such as using seatbelts, bike lights, and wearing high-vis vests.

The Road Safety Authority Roll-Over Simulator will be on campus demonstrating the protection a seatbelt provides if a car turned over in a collision.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details….