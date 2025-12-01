Road safety campaign for festive season launched in Oranmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Garda Síochána have launched their Christmas and New Year’s road safety campaign today in Oranmore.

166 people have lost their lives on Irish roads this year, an increase of 5 from the same time in 2024.

The road traffic enforcement operation will run from today until the 5th of January and will see an increase in Garda checkpoints nationwide.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Transport Sean Canney says that pedestrians and cyclists need to be as visible as possible this festive season:

CEO of the Road Safety Authority, Sam Waide, is urging motorists to think before they use the roads: