Galway Bay fm newsroom – The road has reopened following a multi-vehicle collision on the motorway at the M17/M18 junction.
The collision took place at around 10.30am and involved four cars.
The southbound and northbound lanes were closed for a time to clear an oil spill but have since reopened.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
Road reopens following multi vehicle collision on motorway
