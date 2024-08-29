Road reopens after two-vehicle collision at Cloghans Hill in Tuam
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The road at Cloghans Hill in Tuam has reopened following a road traffic incident this morning.
Around 8am, a two vehicle collision occurred, and the road has been closed for around an hour.
No injuries have been reported.
