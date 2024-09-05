Road re-opens at Corofin Cross following multi-vehicle crash
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The N83 at Corofin Cross has re-opened
It was closed following a multi-vehicle crash at 9 this morning attended by Gardaí and several ambulances
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
No one was seriously injured in the collision on the N83 at Tawnaghmore
The post Road re-opens at Corofin Cross following multi-vehicle crash appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
University of Galway launches new Traveller archive
The University of Galway has launched a new archive documenting the lived experience of the Irish...
Call for replacement for discontinued private bus service between Athenry and Galway
The discontinued private bus service between Athenry and Galway is “a huge loss to the loca...
Survey to identify affordable housing interest launched in County Galway
Members of the public are being asked to have their say in a County Galway affordable housing sur...
Man hospitalised with serious injuries following train line incident at Ballinasloe station
A man hospitalised for injuries sustained in an incident on the Galway to Dublin train line remai...
Road closed at Corofin Cross following multi-vehicle crash
The road is closed at Corofin Cross following a multi-vehicle crash this morning. Gardaí and seve...
Social inclusion researcher to launch Galway Simon Community’s Impact Report
A leading social inclusion researcher is to launch Galway Simon Community’s Impact Report. ...
Report finds Galway City has highest social housing need in the country
A new report has revealed that Galway city has the highest need for social housing in the country...
Planning application for Kingston masterplan still more than a year away
The planning application for the long-awaited masterplan for Kingston is still more than a year a...
Madra launches series of educational workshops in primary schools
Madra is launching a series of educational workshops in city primary schools starting this month....