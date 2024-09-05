Road re-opens at Corofin Cross following multi-vehicle crash

The N83 at Corofin Cross has re-opened

It was closed following a multi-vehicle crash at 9 this morning attended by Gardaí and several ambulances





No one was seriously injured in the collision on the N83 at Tawnaghmore

