Road re-opens at Corofin Cross following multi-vehicle crash

Published:

Road re-opens at Corofin Cross following multi-vehicle crash
The N83 at Corofin Cross has re-opened

It was closed following a multi-vehicle crash at 9 this morning attended by Gardaí and several ambulances


No one was seriously injured in the collision on the N83 at Tawnaghmore

