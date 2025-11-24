Road Haulage group says 19,000 learner drivers on Galway roads is a 'crisis'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There are more than 19,000 learner drivers on Galway roads – the fourth highest county figure in the country.

The RSA figures show, nationally, most of those on learner permits are aged between 17 and 20 years, and between 30 and 39, while almost 200 are over the age of 70.

There are just shy of 400,000 learner drivers on Irish roads, which the Irish Road Haulage Association has labelled a ‘crisis’

That figure has jumped by over 12,000 in the space of six months, with Dublin, Cork and Kildare the only counties with more learner drivers than Galway.

President of the association, Ger Hyland says that’s despite the RSA saying it has successfully reduced the average wait time for a test to 10 weeks: