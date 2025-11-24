  • Services

Services

Road Haulage group says 19,000 learner drivers on Galway roads is a 'crisis'

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Road Haulage group says 19,000 learner drivers on Galway roads is a 'crisis'
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There are more than 19,000 learner drivers on Galway roads – the fourth highest county figure in the country.

The RSA figures show, nationally, most of those on learner permits are aged between 17 and 20 years, and between 30 and 39, while almost 200 are over the age of 70.

There are just shy of 400,000 learner drivers on Irish roads, which the Irish Road Haulage Association has labelled a ‘crisis’

That figure has jumped by over 12,000 in the space of six months, with Dublin, Cork and Kildare the only counties with more learner drivers than Galway.

President of the association, Ger Hyland says that’s despite the RSA saying it has successfully reduced the average wait time for a test to 10 weeks:

More like this:
no_space
Tributes paid to activist Margaretta D'Arcy following death at 91

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWell-known activist Margaretta D'Arcy is being rememb...

no_space
Johnson & Johnson expanding neurovascular research and stroke care in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJohnson & Johnson is expanding its neurovascular ...

no_space
Contractors appointed for playground works at Coral Leisure and Hymany Park

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMContractors have been appointed for works at playgrou...

no_space
Power returning to Screebe after over a thousand without electricity overnight

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPower is being restored to customers in Screebe in Co...

no_space
Athenry teenager’s festive creations to feature at Local Food and Craft Gift Fair

An enterprising and talented 17-year-old student from Athenry will be among the exhibitors at thi...

no_space
Chamber represents business voice of Galway at Brussels enterprise gathering

Galway Chamber joined more than 700 entrepreneurs from 32 European countries at the European Parl...

no_space
Councillors criticise failure to fill staff shortages that would maintain facilities

A much-used running track in Ballinasloe has been closed down after it was vandalised by thugs – ...

no_space
3 weeks road works taking place on R942 Dublin Road Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree works of road works are taking place on the Dub...

no_space
Galway Gaeltacht leads new European electronics survey

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's Gaeltacht is leading a new European survey t...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up