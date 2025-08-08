  • Services

Road closures on key city streets on Saturday for annual 'Streets of Galway' race

Road closures on key city streets on Saturday for annual 'Streets of Galway' race
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’ll be closures on key roads in the city tomorrow for the annual Streets of Galway 8k race.

They’ll be in place between 7pm and 9pm in rolling stages along the route.

After setting off from GTI at Fr. Griffin Road around 7pm, the road race will then move through the following areas, leading to rolling closures.

Merchants Road to Eyre Square, Eglinton Street to Salmon Weir Bridge, and then around the Cathedral to University Road.

Then, the race moves to Salthill via to St Mary’s Road, Nile lodge, Lower Salthill, Devon, Dr. Mannix Road, Rockbarton Road, the Prom, and Grattan Road – before finishing at South Park.

Traffic delays can be expected and Gardaí will be on duty throughout – motorists are advised to plan their journey in advance.

