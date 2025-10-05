  • Services

Road Closures due to roadworks on M17 and M18 starting tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There will be closures due to roadworks on the M17 and M18, starting tomorrow and continuing for the next number of weeks.

On Monday 6th and Tuesday 7th October, the M18 Southbound Junction 18 Rathmorrissey to Junction 17 Kiltiernan will be closed between 9pm and 6 am.

A diversion will be in place from Junction 18 to Junction 17.

On Wednesday 8th and Thursday 9th October, the M18 Southbound Junction 17 Kiltiernan to Junction 16 Gort will be closed between 9 pm and 6 am.

A diversion will be in place from Junction 17 to Junction 16.

