Road closure between Letterfrack and Kylemore Abbey following bus crash

A stretch of the Galway Clifden road, the N59, is closed this evening following a bus crash.

It’s understood that no injuries have been reported in the single vehicle collision between Letterfrack village and Kylemore Abbey.





There is no confirmation of how many people were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

The road closure came into effect in the last few minutes to allow for the passengers to be collected from the roadside, and for the bus to be removed.

However it’s understood from the Gardaí that the operation will take some time as it will involve a crane.

Local diversions are now in place .

