Road closed at Corofin Cross following multi-vehicle crash

The road is closed at Corofin Cross following a multi-vehicle crash this morning.

Gardaí and several ambulances are at the scene of the collision on the N83 at Tawnaghmore.





The collision occurred at approximately 9 this morning.

It’s understood that there are no serious injuries.

