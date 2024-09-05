Road closed at Corofin Cross following multi-vehicle crash
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The road is closed at Corofin Cross following a multi-vehicle crash this morning.
Gardaí and several ambulances are at the scene of the collision on the N83 at Tawnaghmore.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The collision occurred at approximately 9 this morning.
It’s understood that there are no serious injuries.
The post Road closed at Corofin Cross following multi-vehicle crash appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Man hospitalised with serious injuries following train line incident at Ballinasloe station
A man hospitalised for injuries sustained in an incident on the Galway to Dublin train line remai...
Road re-opens at Corofin Cross following multi-vehicle crash
The N83 at Corofin Cross has re-opened It was closed following a multi-vehicle crash at 9 this mo...
Social inclusion researcher to launch Galway Simon Community’s Impact Report
A leading social inclusion researcher is to launch Galway Simon Community’s Impact Report. ...
Report finds Galway City has highest social housing need in the country
A new report has revealed that Galway city has the highest need for social housing in the country...
Planning application for Kingston masterplan still more than a year away
The planning application for the long-awaited masterplan for Kingston is still more than a year a...
Madra launches series of educational workshops in primary schools
Madra is launching a series of educational workshops in city primary schools starting this month....
Champions St Thomas’ face a key group battle against neighbours Gort
By DARREN KELLY THE final round of group games in the senior hurling championship sees all 16 ...
Champions Sarsfields get a fright from their arch rivals
By Sarah Gaughran IT proved an exciting weekend in the Senior A, B and Intermediate camogie ch...
Tuam regeneration plan will transform area blighted by dereliction
Tuam’s regeneration team is advancing plans to revive the ‘Station Quarter’ within the town centr...