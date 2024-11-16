  • Services

Road and Prom closures in Salthill due to Red Bull F1 Showrun this weekend

Published:

  • Avatar
  Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

There will be road and Prom closures in Salthill this weekend due to the Red Bull F1 Showrun tomorrow while parking restrictions are already in place.

The areas affected include Salthill Car Park, and along the Prom from Darcy Roundabout at Seapoint to Blackrock.

Tomorrow, Upper Salthill Road from the Blackrock Diving Tower to Darcy Roundabout will be closed from 3pm to 10pm.

There will be diversions in place via Kingston Road, Taylor’s Hill, the Crescent and Fr Griffin Avenue during this time.

Alternative routes for traffic will be via signposted diversion routes.

Access to the cordoned area in Salthill will be restricted to residents and authorised personnel only.

The Prom will also be closed to the general public during that time.

The ticketed event will take place from 7pm to 8:30pm tomorrow and those attending are asked to walk, cycle or use public transport.

