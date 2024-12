The RNLI is launching its annual Christmas fundraiser, which helps support the vital work carried out by volunteers in Galway.

It comes as volunteers in Clifden and on the Aran Islands are among those preparing to spend Christmas on call.

The RNLI has been celebrating its 200th year in 2024, while Clifden RNLI has already marked 100 callouts this year.

Clifden Lifeboat Operations Manager Tony Casey has this message for the Galway public.