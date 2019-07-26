Rituals of the Shore at Fringe Festival

Rituals of the Shore, a new exhibition from local artists’ group Cúl an Tí, draws on maritime history and contemporary experiences of life on the Galway coast to chart a changing, complex relationship with our surroundings.

The exhibition is showing at An Dánlann University Art Gallery in the Quad at NUIG and the artists taking part are Tim Kelly, Lelia Ní Chathmhaoil, Andrea Rossi, Aoife Casby and Nuala Ní Fhlathúín.

Their work is a response to a series of community talks examining the coastal heritage and marine biology of the Connemara Gaeltacht.

Rituals of the Shore is a mixed media show, with the various artists using a variety of forms, techniques and materials. These materials include resin, carrageen jelly, concrete, clay, found objects, maps, limestone sound-text, video and print.

It runs until Monday, July 29, at An Dánlann University Art Gallery in the Quad at NUIG, from 11am-5pm daily.

Several other exhibitions are also being held in the city as part of the Fringe Festival.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

