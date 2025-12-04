Risk of further delays to sale of former St Brigid's hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The sale of the former St Brigid’s hospital in Ballinalsoe could face further delays.

HSE management has said it could be as late as June before it goes to the market.

Galway County Council is due to meet with the HSE to discuss title reunification issues for the now defunct hospital.

Fine Gael Councillor Alan Harney told the Regional Health Forum West that this meeting must take place before the end of the year to avoid further delays.

He also said that steps must be taken to protect the buildings from any further storm damage