Rising costs among key concerns for businesses in the West ahead of Budget 2024

Published:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rising costs are among the key concerns for businesses in the West ahead of Budget 2024

Ibec, the organization representing Irish businesses, today hosted Budget Briefing on business priorities for the Western region, bringing together local members and TDs.

Ibec is urging the Government to support businesses affected by significant new labour market costs, such as the Living Wage and Pensions Auto enrollment.

Helen Leahy, Head of Regional Policy, said one of the most effective means of stimulating regional economies such as the West is by investing in infrastructure including housing, education, transport, broadband and health.

