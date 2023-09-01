Rising costs among key concerns for businesses in the West ahead of Budget 2024
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rising costs are among the key concerns for businesses in the West ahead of Budget 2024
Ibec, the organization representing Irish businesses, today hosted Budget Briefing on business priorities for the Western region, bringing together local members and TDs.
Ibec is urging the Government to support businesses affected by significant new labour market costs, such as the Living Wage and Pensions Auto enrollment.
Helen Leahy, Head of Regional Policy, said one of the most effective means of stimulating regional economies such as the West is by investing in infrastructure including housing, education, transport, broadband and health.
More like this:
Galway Atlantaquaria launches new automated National Coastwatch Survey
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Atlantaquaria has hosted the launch of a new automated Nat...
UHG mostly compliant in HIQA report on radiation regulations
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A HIQA report has found University Hospital Galway to be mostly c...
Historic day for school secretaries across Galway as new pay contracts introduced
Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s a historic day for school secretaries across Galway, a...
HSE to close back gates at Merlin Park during morning peak hours
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has confirmed that it will be closing the back gate at Me...
Galway has country’s third highest number of spare rooms in houses
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has the country’s third highest number of spare room...
Galway city has lowest proportion of adults living with parents
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city has the lowest proportion of adults who are still liv...
Galway COVID-19 cases drop after early August hike
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of COVID-19 cases in Galway has dropped, following a h...
Bus Eireann expands city school transport to Rosscahill
Galway Bay fm newsroom – School transport for children travelling to and from schools in t...
High volume of objections to planned new housing estate in Athenry
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A high volume of local objections have been made against a planne...