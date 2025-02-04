Rise in sales of electric vehicles in Galway in January

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s been a rise in the sales of electric vehicles in Galway in January

Galway saw a rise in sales with 164 EVs registered this January compared to 145 registered in January 2024, a 13.1 per cent increase

Nationally, there was a 20 per cent increase at 5,000 vehicles according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry

Overall, the number of new car registrations in January was up 7 per cent on a year before

In Galway 1519 new vehicles were sold in January, up 13.1 per cent on last year

SIMI’s Brian Cooke says overall, there has been a promising start to the year for car sales: