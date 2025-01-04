Ring Road is top of the list for Council’s CEO

The delivery of the Galway City’s long-awaited Ring Road – linking the west of the county to the east without getting bogged down in a never-ending traffic logjam – is top of the pile of New Year’s Resolutions for Galway County Council’s Chief Executive.

Liam Conneally wants to see the ring road “back on track” after planning permission for the €600 million project was quashed more than three years ago.

“Galway County Council is focused on delivering the Galway City Ring Road with further information to be submitted to An Bord Pleanála at the beginning of January 2025. This is a priority project for the Council,” he confirmed.

The 18-kilometre route had been given the green light in November 2021 – but it then emerged that An Bord Pleanála did not take the State’s Climate Action Plan into account when considering the application.

Mr Conneally has been Chief Executive of the County Council for over a year and a half now. A graduate of the University of Limerick and Queen’s University Belfast, he has degrees in public administration and town and country planning.

His career background has been in planning roles for different local authorities, as well as serving as the Director of the Mid West Regional Authority from 2008 to 2013.

Prior to taking up the top job at Galway County Council, he was Director of Services at Clare County Council, a post which he had held since 2016.

Reflecting on 2024 as the year drew to a close, he said that considerable progress has been made by Galway County Council in capital projects and day-to-day public services despite rising operational costs and expenditure inflation.

Mr Conneally said that developments in the year to date include the adoption of the Councils’ Corporate Plan, the Strategic Policy Scheme, the launch of Galway County Council’ Climate Action Plan 2024-2029 and the Vacant Homes Action Plan 2024-2029.

The Council opened a state-of-the-art new fire station in Athenry, commenced affordable and social housing schemes across the county, processed application forms for three electoral events, progressed Active Travel schemes in Athenry and Tuam, and developed an online pre-planning enquiry system.

“And the commencement of construction of Dexcom in Athenry and the first large residential development approved in Gort of 220 residential units is proof that County Galway is open for business,” he added.

“Ongoing engagement with businesses across the county including the hotel and tourism sector provide a solid economic basis for moving forward. In 2024, our Local Enterprise Office assisted a wide range of Galway businesses, providing nearly half a million euro in grant assistance.”

He said that working in partnership with communities, businesses, key stakeholders, and the relevant government departments, Galway County Council will deliver an ambitious programme of works and public services in 2025 for the benefit of the public, the visitors and the economy of County Galway.

Mr Conneally said that over the next two years, the Council aims to achieve several key actions: strengthening Municipal Districts, establishing an internal Project Management Office, digitally transforming the Council to include a new website, and implementing the Strategic Workforce Plan which includes a significant recruitment drive.

“Investment in housing is a key focus for Galway County Council in 2025 as we continue to work with the Government on initiatives under the remit of Housing for All Scheme, continue to help individuals and families meet their housing needs and invest in the maintenance and improvement of our housing stock,” he said.

“The Council will support the delivery of over 600 new social homes over the next two years strengthening our towns and villages and supporting sustainable communities.

“The approval by elected members of an expansionary budget for 2025 will strengthen our financial position by allowing us to increase funding for the provision of critical public services such as road repair and maintenance, rural regeneration and tourism development, libraries, street cleaning, verge trimming, and swimming facilities.

“The increased budget will also allow the council to leverage significant additional urban and rural regeneration funds into the county, Mr Conneally added.

Pictured: Forward planning…Galway County Council’s Chief Executive, Liam Conneally.