Revitalised Kilkenny set to relish getting stuck into the champions

Inside Track with John McIntyre

INNOCENCE can be a bad thing. There we were thinking (hoping) that Kilkenny hurlers would be down for years. They had been falling off the pace since the county’s last All-Ireland triumph in 2015 and with many of their great players now no longer around, a long transition period appeared inevitable.

Having won a staggering 11 All-Ireland titles in 16 years in an era of domination never seen before in the sport, it wouldn’t do hurling any harm either to see a changing of the guard. After they lost to Wexford in the recent Leinster final, it only seemed to confirm the view that Kilkenny would not be a big force again for a few years yet.

They were outsiders against Cork at Croke Park last Sunday and in the early minutes we thought Kilkenny were about to buried by the Rebels. Perhaps, if Alan Cadogan hadn’t been brilliantly denied by Eoin Murphy, the All-Ireland quarter-final might have had a different post-match narrative but, instead, the Cats are back in business.

Cork undoubtedly possessed the classier hurlers, had more pace about the field and in Pat Horgan had a forward at the top of his game, but it still wasn’t enough. Tenacious Kilkenny just outworked them and with most of their injury concerns easing – Richie Hogan and Cillian Buckley both started, while Walter Walsh came on to great effect – they are building up a head of steam at just the right time.

Kilkenny will love nothing better than having a cut at Limerick. That’s the arena they thrive in. They love hardship and battles. After last year’s epic All-Ireland quarter-final in Thurles, Brian Cody will have his team primed for revenge. Unlike Cork, Limerick will man up physically but they have been lying idle for nearly three weeks.

Kilkenny put up a huge score (2-27) against Cork despite TJ Reid again failling to score from play. At different stages, Hogan, Colin Fennelly, Walsh, John Donnelly, Conor Fogarty and substitute Billy Ryan picked off some great scores and though the full-back line still looks vulnerable, the team’s overall fighting spirit is unmatched in the game.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.