Reviews recommends extra TD for Galway East constituency
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A long-awaited review on Dáil constituencies nationwide is recommending that Galway East get an extra seat.
It would change the constituency from a three-seater to a four-seater.
It also makes other recommendations relating to both Galway West, Galway East and Galway-Roscommon.
While the biggest change recommended is the extra seat in Galway East, it’s far from the only significant recommendation put forward by The Electoral Commission with regards Galway West, Galway East, and Roscommon/Galway.
It’s recommending that thousands of people be transferred between the three constituencies to remove breaches of county borders.
More than 16 thousand people currently in the Roscommon-Galway constituency would be moved to Galway East.
And more than 8,500 people could be moved from Sligo-Leitrim to Roscommon-Galway.
Meanwhile, it also recommends that almost 6 thousand people be transferred from Galway West to Mayo.
Overall, the review recommends the creation of four new constituencies and 14 extra seats nationwide, to reflect Ireland’s growing population and ensure representation in line with the constitution.
More like this:
Ciaran Cannon disappointed Dáil constituency review does not restore county borders in East Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is voicing disappointment that a lon...
Surprise as review recommends Ballinasloe remain in Roscommon-Galway constituency
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A long-awaited review of Dáil constituencies nationwide is recomm...
Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 30th August 2023 9am-12pm)
On today’s show: 9am-10am Boundary report sees Galway East gain a TD and Mayo become...
Airbnb travel added €54m and 830 jobs to Galway last year
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Travel on Airbnb was worth €54m to the Galway economy last year, ...
Galway expected to get extra TD as changes to Dáil constituencies to be announced soon
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is expected to get an extra TD in changes to the Dáil cons...
Fire at Keady’s Drycleaners in Claregalway brought under control
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A fire at Keady’s Drycleaners in Claregalway has been broug...
University of Galway researchers contribute to report on teacher sexual misconduct
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at University of Galway have contributed to a new rep...
University of Galway has signed a cancer research agreement with University of Notre Dame in Indiana in the U.S
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Biseach Initiative aims to build on the ideas, talent and inf...
Midlands North West MEP brands delay to allocation of extra seat as ‘ridiculous’
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Midlands North West MEP Colm Markey has slammed the delay to the ...