Galway Bay fm newsroom – A review is to be carried out into an incident at University Hospital Galway, which saw over a dozen staff members contract TB.
The matter was raised in the Dáil by Deputy Catherine Connolly, who cited the admittance of a patient with a history of the disease earlier this year.
She claimed that despite this history, the patient was not properly isolated and as a result over a dozen staff contracted latent TB
Latent TB may not cause illness and is not infectious – but the bacteria remains in the body forever and increases risk of developing TB later in life.
For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 1…
Review to be carried out at UHG after a dozen staff contracted TB
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A review is to be carried out into an incident at University Hospital Galway, which saw over a dozen staff members contract TB.