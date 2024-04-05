Revenue seizes contraband cigarettes worth €44,000 in Galway
Revenue has seized contraband cigarettes worth €44,000 in Galway.
A man has been questioned in relation to this seizure.
The 53,000 illicit cigarettes of various brands were seized following the search of two premises in Galway.
The seizure was part of an intelligence-led operation, assisted by detector dog Toby.
The contraband represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €36,000.
