Revamp of iconic Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill will cost several million euro

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A planned revamp of the iconic Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill will cost several million euro.

The matter was up for discussion at a meeting at City Hall – where it was revealed a business case is currently being drafted.

The plans have been on the agenda for years – but they’ve faltered or stalled more than once.

In 2017, a plan was binned at an advanced stage after it was met with overwhelmingly negative public feedback.

The plan itself is relatively simple – a full repair and refurbishment of the iconic tower, as well as improvements to access.

But the meeting this week heard it’ll cost millions rather than hundreds of thousands of euro – and that’s money Galway City Council doesn’t have to spare.

A business case is now being drafted, and funding will be sought from various bodies, including Failte Ireland.