Published:

Return of TEDxGalway
TEDxGalway is set to return to the Town Hall Theatre on Thursday, November 14, promising a captivating evening of thought-provoking talks, creativity, and innovative ideas.

This year’s theme, “Storytelling” will bring together local and international speakers from diverse fields to share their insights and inspire positive change within our community and beyond.

TEDxGalway has built a reputation as one of the West of Ireland’s most anticipated intellectual events, where audiences experience live talks, performances, and networking opportunities in the spirit of TED’s mission, “Ideas Worth Spreading.”

From groundbreaking technology to social change, the talks will cover a wide array of topics that reflect the vibrant culture and forward-thinking spirit of Galway.

This year’s event will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Olympic medallist Aifric Keogh; Galway native Rachael Ryan, who is TikTok’s Head of Global Research and Insights, and Mei-Ling McNamara, journalist for the Guardian and BBC among many others.

Additional speakers and performers will be announced in the coming weeks, each bringing their unique perspectives to the TEDxGalway stage.

Attendees will also have the chance to engage in Q&A sessions, share ideas, and connect with like-minded individuals throughout the event.

For the full line up https://www.tedxgalway.com/2024-programme. Tickets: https://tht.ie/4342/tedxgalway

Pictured: Speaker…Aifric Keogh.

