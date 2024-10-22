Retired teacher enjoys milestone birthday in company of family and friends

It was a proud moment for Ballinasloe man Martin Loughman as he celebrated his 100th birthday in the company of family and friends.

The retired secondary school teacher from the Vocational School in Ballinasloe remains in very good health, according to his family.

Originally from Rathdowney in Co Laois, Martin came to Ballinasloe more than 60 years ago where he took up a position of woodwork teacher in what was the old ‘tech’.

A gentle and unassuming man, he enjoyed his profession and many of his former students still speak highly of him as he laid the foundation to many of their careers.

Even though he has retired from teaching for the past 37 years, he still has a keen interest in the profession and is always proud when some of his former students do well in life.

His daughter, Annette told the Connacht Tribune that her father was never one for the limelight and when he retired, he took to gardening which was a great pastime of his.

He also loves his local newspaper, the Connacht Tribune, and enjoys keeping up with everything that happens in the Ballinasloe area, she said.

Martin was also a passionate artist and proudly displayed his ‘gallery’ to anyone who visited him. He loved painting in his younger years.

The centenarian was driving his car up until last year and it was very sad when he lost his wife Bridie in September 2022 having enjoyed so many memorable years together.

Together, they brought up two daughters and two sons, Annette and Sinead and Martin jnr and John.

“He is in great form,” added Annette. “He loved gardening but he enjoys reading the local newspapers and keeping up to date with issues.”

Martin Ryan – his neighbour across the road at Cleaghmore in Ballinasloe – described Martin Loughman as one of the best people he had ever met.

“He is quiet and doesn’t seek the limelight but behind all of that he is a great neighbour to turn to over the years. He would do anything for you,” added Martin who worked for the Community Welfare Office and now operates a respected family-owned pub in Ballinasloe.

Pictured: Neighbours of Martins celebrate his 100th Birthday Nuala Hynes, Carmel Ryan, Martin Ryan, Martin Loughman Annette Loughman and her Husband Joe. Photo: Gerry Stronge.