Retired Galway Bay fm journalist Ken Kelly passes away after a short illness

Published:

Retired Galway Bay FM journalist Ken Kelly has passed away after a short illness

The Ballinasloe native worked with Galway Bay FM news from the establishment of the station in 1989 until his retirement in 2015.

He also worked as a freelance journalist for national and local newspapers, as well as the national broadcaster RTE.

In 2017, Ken was among 16 national and regional journalists honoured by the National Union of Journalists with a Lifetime Membership award.

Speaking afterwards, Mr. Kelly said he was very proud to receive recognition for his decades of commitment to the profession.

In addition to his work as a journalist, Ken Kelly was a key member of the family business KPW Print Management.

As well as his recognition as a businessman and journalist, Ken was known as a keen golfer.

He played on the Connacht Journalists Interprovincial team for many years.

Ken Kelly is survived by his brothers Michael and Brendan, his sister Marian, his partner Marie, a wide circle of family and friends and his friends and colleagues in the journalism profession.

His funeral will take place in Ballinasloe tomorrow and Tuesday.

