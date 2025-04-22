Claregalway resurfacing plans stuck on the road to nowhere

-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 3 minutes read
Claregalway has been branded ‘the Bermuda Triangle for funding’ after around €2 million in roads funding promised by Transport Infrastructure Ireland was withdrawn (TII).
The result is that local residents’ years-long wait for resurfacing, traffic calming and pedestrian crossings through the village centre is likely to extend into next year.
Cllr David Collins (FG) told a meeting of Athenry Municipal District on Tuesday that delays to this scheme was creating “huge frustration” in Claregalway.
The Fine Gael councillor made the comments as area councillors debated the County Council’s Roads Programme for 2025 in which he said Claregalway had come up significantly short.
“€1.2 million was allocated for the Claregalway pavement scheme in recent years and that has disappeared. There was also €500,000 for traffic calming and that has also disappeared.
“In relation to funding, it’s like the Bermuda Triangle in Claregalway,” said Cllr Collins.
An overhaul of the road through Claregalway has been promised for more than five years, to tackle persistent flooding in heavy rain, poor pedestrian infrastructure and a crumbling road surface.
Councillors approved an upgrade scheme in 2019 but it has been beset with delays – many relating to a floodwater attenuation pond and negotiations with adjacent landowners.
Having overcome those setbacks, the attenuation pond was built last year but now funding for the main part of the scheme, for which provision had been made in previous years, has been withdrawn by TII.
Senior Engineer Rachel Lowe said the amount of funding coming from TII had reduced across the board this year but the Council remained committed to the Claregalway scheme.
“The National Roads Projects Office (NRPO) remains committed to the scheme in Claregalway. They are going to proceed with the detailed design and tender documents so it’s ready to go, either later this year if funding becomes available, or next year.
“It has been indicated to us that there will be a recovery in [TII] funding next year,” said Ms Lowe.
Director of Services Liam Hanrahan said the TII had changed tack this year and was no longer providing funding for projects in a calendar year unless they were sure the project would advance within twelve months.
The focus would be to get the Claregalway scheme to the stage where tenders were ready to go so they could provide that assurance to TII, he said.
“When we go to TII, the project will be ready to go. It will be based on what we have already done to date so we won’t be going to the back of the queue for funding,” he said.
Cllr Collins said the TII needed to step up to the plate in Claregalway and pointed to the absence of funding for a relief road and a set-down bay at the school as further failures.
“This has nothing to do with Galway County Council or the staff here – this funding is supposed to be coming from the TII and NTA,” he said.
Cllr Tomás Grealish (Ind) said it was “very disappointing” that the funding for the village centre works had disappeared, and that there had been no progress on the relief road.
“My firm belief is that the relief road won’t go ahead until the Galway City Ring Road is done,” he said.
“We need answers from TII on what their long-term plan for Claregalway is,” added Cllr Grealish.
Pictured: Cllr David Collins….the Bermuda Triangle for roads funding.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
ATU PhD researcher receives Dervilla Donnelly Postgraduate Award
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn ATU PhD researcher has been awarded the Dervilla D...
INTO calls for urgent workload reform for teachers at Galway conference
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Irish National Teachers’ Organisation is calling ...
Grants awarded to local community groups to support water quality management
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGrants have been awarded to support five Galway commu...
UHG launches AI Research Study to help improve GP correspondence
UHG’s Emergency Department has commenced a pioneering study aimed at enhancing the efficiency and...
Nature, nurture – and the quest for the Green Jacket
By Evan Cannon The human mind is a fascinating and fragile thing. For centuries, we've debated...
ATU PhD researcher recieves Dervilla Donnelly Postgraduate Award
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn ATU PhD researcher has been awarded the Dervilla D...
City Councillor says it is shameful that over 1,000 people are waiting for driving tests in Galway City
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Labour City Councillor has said that it is shameful...
Documentary on the Galway Hooker to air tonight on TG4
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA documentary on the Galway Hooker and more specifica...
€250,000 for Traveller healthy childhood initiative in West
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFunding of quarter of a million euro has been announc...