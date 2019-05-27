RESULT: City Central count completed

The final three seats in Galway City Central have been filled – one Fine Gael, one Green Party and one Independent have been deemed elected after the 11th count.
Martina O’Connor’s election doubles the Greens’ representation on Galway City Council, following yesterday’s election of Pauline O’Reilly in City West.
Former mayor Frank Fahy retains his seat, and along with Eddie Hoare, who was elected on the 10th count, keeps Fine Gael’s representation in the electoral area at two seats.
Independent Colette Connolly, who was eighth after the first count, regains the seat she lost in the 2014 local election when she was running for the Labour Party.
She had been co-opted back onto the Council in City West in 2016, when Catherine Connolly, her sister, won a seat in Dáil Éireann.
Mike Cubbard (Ind), who topped the poll for a second election in a row, and Ollie Crowe (FF), were elected yesterday in City Central.
A recount was called after the ninth count on Saturday night, when Labour’s John McDonagh was eliminated, trailing the next highest candidate, Martina O’Connor, by eight votes.
Following the recount, McDonagh and O’Connor were tied, but O’Connor was elected as she had a higher first preference vote.
That concludes the counting in the three electoral areas of Galway City Council.
The make-up of the new Council is: 5 Fianna Fáil (Mike Crowe, Ollie Crowe, Alan Cheevers, John Connolly and Peter Keane), 3 Fine Gael (Clodagh Higgins, Frank Fahy and Eddie Hoare), 2 Green Party (Pauline O’Reilly and Martina O’Connor), 1 Social Democrat (Owen Hanley), 1 Labour (Niall McNelis), and 6 Independents (Terry O’Flaherty, Declan McDonnell, Donal Lyons, Mike Cubbard, Noel Larkin, Colette Connolly).
Galway City Central:
Electorate: 16,241
Total Poll: 8,146
Spoiled Votes: 150 (Revised up by 6 on recount)
Total Valid poll: 7,996 (Revised down by 6 on recount)
Quota: 1,143 (Revised down by 1 on recount)
First Count:
Byrne, Imelda FF 490
Connolly, Colette Ind 493
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú 429
Crowe, Ollie FF 1,008
Cubbard, Mike Ind 1,292 ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG 694
Feeney, Patrick Ind 1
Geraghty, Mike Ind 243
Hoare, Eddie FG 854
Lohan, Mark SF 328
Loughnane, Joe PBP 377
McDonagh, John Lab 527
Nolan, Sharon SocDems 515
O’Connor, Martina Greens 544
O’Flaherty, Darragh Ind 83
O’Toole, James Ind 124
Cubbard elected
SECOND COUNT:
Distribution of Cubbard’s surplus:
Byrne, Imelda FF (+7) 497
Connolly, Colette Ind (+17) 510
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+5) 434
Crowe, Ollie FF (+16) 1,024
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+15) 709
Feeney, Patrick Ind (+1) 2
Geraghty, Mike Ind (+13) 256
Hoare, Eddie FG (+12) 866
Lohan, Mark SF (+8) 336
Loughnane, Joe PBP (+9) 386
McDonagh, John Lab (+20) 547
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+10) 525
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+8) 552
O’Flaherty, Darragh Ind (+3) 86
O’Toole, James Ind (+4) 128
Non-transferable: 0
Patrick Feeney (Ind), Daragh O’Flaherty (Ind) and James O’Toole (Ind) eliminated.
THIRD COUNT:
Distribution of Feeney’s, O’Flaherty’s and O’Toole’s votes:
Byrne, Imelda FF (+19) 516
Connolly, Colette Ind (+16) 526
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+19) 453
Crowe, Ollie FF (+12) 1,036
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+12) 721
Geraghty, Mike Ind (+17) 273
Hoare, Eddie FG (+15) 881
Lohan, Mark SF (+6) 342
Loughnane, Joe PBP (+10) 396
McDonagh, John Lab (+32) 579
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+9) 534
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+19) 571
Non-transferable: 30
Eliminated: Mike Geraghty
Geraghty’s 273 votes to be transferred
FOURTH COUNT:
Distribution Geraghty’s votes:
Byrne, Imelda FF (+19) 535
Connolly, Colette Ind (+25) 551
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+28) 481
Crowe, Ollie FF (+17) 1,053
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+36) 757
Hoare, Eddie FG (+56) 937
Lohan, Mark SF (3) 345
Loughnane, Joe PBP (+17) 413
McDonagh, John Lab (+23) 602
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+5) 539
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+19) 590
Non-transferable: 25
Eliminated: Mark Lohan
Lohan’s 345 votes to be transferred
FIFTH COUNT:
Distribution of Lohan’s votes:
Byrne, Imelda FF (+16) 551
Connolly, Colette Ind (+39) 590
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+12) 493
Crowe, Ollie FF (+12) 1,065
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+23) 780
Hoare, Eddie FG (+14) 951
Loughnane, Joe PBP (+55) 468
McDonagh, John Lab (+34) 636
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+37) 576
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+28) 618
Non-transferable: 75
Eliminated: Joe Loughnane
SIXTH COUNT:
Distribution of Loughnane’s 468 votes:
Byrne, Imelda FF (+17) 568
Connolly, Colette Ind (+58) 648
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+24) 517
Crowe, Ollie FF (+7) 1,072
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+10) 790
Hoare, Eddie FG (+16) 967
McDonagh, John Lab (+20) 656
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+165) 741
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+66) 684
Non-transferable: 85
Eliminated: Ó Corcoráin
SEVENTH COUNT:
Distribution of ó Corcoráin’s 517 votes:
Byrne, Imelda FF (+41) 609 eliminated
Connolly, Colette Ind (+53) 701
Crowe, Ollie FF (+88) 1,160 ELECTED
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+43) 833
Hoare, Eddie FG (+56) 1,023
McDonagh, John Lab (+38) 694
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+21) 762
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+36) 720
Non-transferable: 141
Eliminated: Byrne
Eighth COUNT:
Distribution of Byrne’s 609 votes:
Connolly, Colette Ind (+99) 800
Crowe, Ollie FF (+88) 1,160 ELECTED
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+94) 927
Hoare, Eddie FG (+85) 1,108
McDonagh, John Lab (+65) 759
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+31) 793
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+49) 769
Non-transferable: 186
Ollie Crowe’s surplus of 16 to be distributed
NINTH COUNT (Recount)
Connolly, Colette Ind (+3) 804
Crowe, Ollie FF ELECTED
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+5) 931
Hoare, Eddie FG (+2) 1,109
McDonagh, John Lab (+4) 768 ELIMINATED
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+1) 788
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+2) 768
Non-transferable: 0
Eliminated: John McDonagh LAB
TENTH COUNT
Eddie Hoare FG ELECTED
Connolly, Colette Ind (+159) 963
Crowe, Ollie FF ELECTED
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+79) 1,010
Hoare, Eddie FG (+79) 1,188 ELECTED
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+82) 870
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+144) 912
Non-transferable: 222
EDDIE HOARE ELECTED – surplus of 45 to be redistributed
ELEVENTH COUNT
Eddie Hoare’s surplus of 45:
Connolly, Colette Ind (+11) 974 ELECTED
Crowe, Ollie FF ELECTED
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+19) 1,029 ELECTED
Hoare, Eddie FG (+79) 1,188 ELECTED
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+3) 873
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+12) 924
Non-transferable: 0