RESULT: City Central count completed

The final three seats in Galway City Central have been filled – one Fine Gael, one Green Party and one Independent have been deemed elected after the 11th count.

Martina O’Connor’s election doubles the Greens’ representation on Galway City Council, following yesterday’s election of Pauline O’Reilly in City West.

Former mayor Frank Fahy retains his seat, and along with Eddie Hoare, who was elected on the 10th count, keeps Fine Gael’s representation in the electoral area at two seats.

Independent Colette Connolly, who was eighth after the first count, regains the seat she lost in the 2014 local election when she was running for the Labour Party.

She had been co-opted back onto the Council in City West in 2016, when Catherine Connolly, her sister, won a seat in Dáil Éireann.

Mike Cubbard (Ind), who topped the poll for a second election in a row, and Ollie Crowe (FF), were elected yesterday in City Central.

A recount was called after the ninth count on Saturday night, when Labour’s John McDonagh was eliminated, trailing the next highest candidate, Martina O’Connor, by eight votes.

Following the recount, McDonagh and O’Connor were tied, but O’Connor was elected as she had a higher first preference vote.

That concludes the counting in the three electoral areas of Galway City Council.

The make-up of the new Council is: 5 Fianna Fáil (Mike Crowe, Ollie Crowe, Alan Cheevers, John Connolly and Peter Keane), 3 Fine Gael (Clodagh Higgins, Frank Fahy and Eddie Hoare), 2 Green Party (Pauline O’Reilly and Martina O’Connor), 1 Social Democrat (Owen Hanley), 1 Labour (Niall McNelis), and 6 Independents (Terry O’Flaherty, Declan McDonnell, Donal Lyons, Mike Cubbard, Noel Larkin, Colette Connolly).

Galway City Central:

Electorate: 16,241

Total Poll: 8,146

Spoiled Votes: 150 (Revised up by 6 on recount)

Total Valid poll: 7,996 (Revised down by 6 on recount)

Quota: 1,143 (Revised down by 1 on recount)

First Count:

Byrne, Imelda FF 490

Connolly, Colette Ind 493

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú 429

Crowe, Ollie FF 1,008

Cubbard, Mike Ind 1,292 ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG 694

Feeney, Patrick Ind 1

Geraghty, Mike Ind 243

Hoare, Eddie FG 854

Lohan, Mark SF 328

Loughnane, Joe PBP 377

McDonagh, John Lab 527

Nolan, Sharon SocDems 515

O’Connor, Martina Greens 544

O’Flaherty, Darragh Ind 83

O’Toole, James Ind 124

Cubbard elected

SECOND COUNT:

Distribution of Cubbard’s surplus:

Byrne, Imelda FF (+7) 497

Connolly, Colette Ind (+17) 510

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+5) 434

Crowe, Ollie FF (+16) 1,024

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+15) 709

Feeney, Patrick Ind (+1) 2

Geraghty, Mike Ind (+13) 256

Hoare, Eddie FG (+12) 866

Lohan, Mark SF (+8) 336

Loughnane, Joe PBP (+9) 386

McDonagh, John Lab (+20) 547

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+10) 525

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+8) 552

O’Flaherty, Darragh Ind (+3) 86

O’Toole, James Ind (+4) 128

Non-transferable: 0

Patrick Feeney (Ind), Daragh O’Flaherty (Ind) and James O’Toole (Ind) eliminated.

THIRD COUNT:

Distribution of Feeney’s, O’Flaherty’s and O’Toole’s votes:

Byrne, Imelda FF (+19) 516

Connolly, Colette Ind (+16) 526

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+19) 453

Crowe, Ollie FF (+12) 1,036

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+12) 721

Geraghty, Mike Ind (+17) 273

Hoare, Eddie FG (+15) 881

Lohan, Mark SF (+6) 342

Loughnane, Joe PBP (+10) 396

McDonagh, John Lab (+32) 579

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+9) 534

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+19) 571

Non-transferable: 30

Eliminated: Mike Geraghty

Geraghty’s 273 votes to be transferred

FOURTH COUNT:

Distribution Geraghty’s votes:

Byrne, Imelda FF (+19) 535

Connolly, Colette Ind (+25) 551

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+28) 481

Crowe, Ollie FF (+17) 1,053

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+36) 757

Hoare, Eddie FG (+56) 937

Lohan, Mark SF (3) 345

Loughnane, Joe PBP (+17) 413

McDonagh, John Lab (+23) 602

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+5) 539

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+19) 590

Non-transferable: 25

Eliminated: Mark Lohan

Lohan’s 345 votes to be transferred

FIFTH COUNT:

Distribution of Lohan’s votes:

Byrne, Imelda FF (+16) 551

Connolly, Colette Ind (+39) 590

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+12) 493

Crowe, Ollie FF (+12) 1,065

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+23) 780

Hoare, Eddie FG (+14) 951

Loughnane, Joe PBP (+55) 468

McDonagh, John Lab (+34) 636

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+37) 576

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+28) 618

Non-transferable: 75

Eliminated: Joe Loughnane

SIXTH COUNT:

Distribution of Loughnane’s 468 votes:

Byrne, Imelda FF (+17) 568

Connolly, Colette Ind (+58) 648

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+24) 517

Crowe, Ollie FF (+7) 1,072

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+10) 790

Hoare, Eddie FG (+16) 967

McDonagh, John Lab (+20) 656

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+165) 741

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+66) 684

Non-transferable: 85

Eliminated: Ó Corcoráin

SEVENTH COUNT:

Distribution of ó Corcoráin’s 517 votes:

Byrne, Imelda FF (+41) 609 eliminated

Connolly, Colette Ind (+53) 701

Crowe, Ollie FF (+88) 1,160 ELECTED

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+43) 833

Hoare, Eddie FG (+56) 1,023

McDonagh, John Lab (+38) 694

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+21) 762

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+36) 720

Non-transferable: 141

Eliminated: Byrne

Eighth COUNT:

Distribution of Byrne’s 609 votes:

Connolly, Colette Ind (+99) 800

Crowe, Ollie FF (+88) 1,160 ELECTED

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+94) 927

Hoare, Eddie FG (+85) 1,108

McDonagh, John Lab (+65) 759

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+31) 793

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+49) 769

Non-transferable: 186

Ollie Crowe’s surplus of 16 to be distributed

NINTH COUNT (Recount)

Connolly, Colette Ind (+3) 804

Crowe, Ollie FF ELECTED

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+5) 931

Hoare, Eddie FG (+2) 1,109

McDonagh, John Lab (+4) 768 ELIMINATED

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+1) 788

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+2) 768

Non-transferable: 0

Eliminated: John McDonagh LAB

TENTH COUNT

Eddie Hoare FG ELECTED

Connolly, Colette Ind (+159) 963

Crowe, Ollie FF ELECTED

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+79) 1,010

Hoare, Eddie FG (+79) 1,188 ELECTED

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+82) 870

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+144) 912

Non-transferable: 222

EDDIE HOARE ELECTED – surplus of 45 to be redistributed

ELEVENTH COUNT

Eddie Hoare’s surplus of 45:

Connolly, Colette Ind (+11) 974 ELECTED

Crowe, Ollie FF ELECTED

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+19) 1,029 ELECTED

Hoare, Eddie FG (+79) 1,188 ELECTED

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+3) 873

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+12) 924

Non-transferable: 0