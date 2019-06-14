Restored Connemara hill-village launches Kickstarter campaign

Cnoc Suain Cultural and Creative Retreat in Spiddal, a restored Conemara hill-village that aims to bring people close to nature, biodiversity and Irish culture, has won many awards and accolades since husband and wife team Dearbhaill Standún and Charlie Troy embarked on the project 24 years ago.

This sustainably restored pre-Famine village set on 200 acres of wilderness, celebrates the culture and creativity of a people and place, and has achieved global recognition for offering visitors a unique cultural experience.

Dearbhaill, a teacher and musician, and Charlie, a natural scientist and teacher, were inspired to create

this unique place because of their passion for Irish heritage, nature, creativity and experiential learning. It has become their life project and continues to inspire them.

Cnoc Suain’s national and international accolades include Best Cultural Experience at the Irish Tourism Industry Awards; The Guardian World Ethical Travel Award; Travel & Leisure “Global Vision Award; WRTA World Responsible Tourism Award, Society of American Travel Writers Phoenix Award; and Connemara Heritage Award.

