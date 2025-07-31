  • Services

Services

Residents say denied High Court challenge over Kinvara Hotel IPAS plans was "not a failure"

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Residents say denied High Court challenge over Kinvara Hotel IPAS plans was "not a failure"
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A High Court action brought by Kinvara residents to challenge the use of a local hotel as an IPAS centre was “not a failure”.

That’s according to local barrister Mary Moran-Long, after the application to bring the proceedings was denied this week.

It’s after plans were revealed in March to place almost 100 international protection applicants in the Merriman Hotel, which up to that point was home to about 50 Ukrainian refugees.

It was argued that the decision constituted a fresh designation of the building as international protection accommodation.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Mary Moran-Long said the action was a result of tireless effort from locals – not just for economic reasons, but for other public interest reasons as well.

She said a very important issue was also highlighted at the High Court – the fire cert for the hotel is for a maximum occupancy of just 70 people

More like this:
no_space
Iconic research vessel RV Tom Crean celebrates 3rd anniversary

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Marine Institute in Oranmore is celebrating the t...

no_space
Local TD welcomes increase in subsidies for Gaeltacht host families

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD is hopeful that an increase in subsidies t...

no_space
County Council urged to take ownership of community playgrounds

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council is being urged to take ownershi...

no_space
946 drug searches carried out by Gardaí in Galway last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM946 drug searches were carried out by Gardaí in Galwa...

no_space
City woman wins 'Best Dressed' at Ladies Day at Ballybrit

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway city's Megan Cunniss from Newcastle has won th...

no_space
Galway City Councillor Eibhlín Seoighthe resigns from Social Democrats

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCity Councillor Eibhlín Seoighthe has resigned from t...

no_space
Man jailed for rape, assault and damage at Galway home

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man has been jailed for more than ten years for the...

no_space
Large emergency simulation to take place in Ballinasloe this evening

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA large scale emergency simulation will take place in...

no_space
Plans for 38 social homes in Portumna move forward

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans for 38 new social houses in Portumna are moving...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up