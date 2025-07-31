Residents say denied High Court challenge over Kinvara Hotel IPAS plans was "not a failure"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A High Court action brought by Kinvara residents to challenge the use of a local hotel as an IPAS centre was “not a failure”.

That’s according to local barrister Mary Moran-Long, after the application to bring the proceedings was denied this week.

It’s after plans were revealed in March to place almost 100 international protection applicants in the Merriman Hotel, which up to that point was home to about 50 Ukrainian refugees.

It was argued that the decision constituted a fresh designation of the building as international protection accommodation.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Mary Moran-Long said the action was a result of tireless effort from locals – not just for economic reasons, but for other public interest reasons as well.

She said a very important issue was also highlighted at the High Court – the fire cert for the hotel is for a maximum occupancy of just 70 people