Residents of Wellpark Grove in the city transform local laneway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The residents of Wellpark Grove in the city have transformed a local laneway into a vibrant and welcoming space for the community.

The project at the access to O’Sullivan Park features new apple trees and a nature mural

The initiative was funded by Galway City Council’s Anti-Litter and Anti-Graffiti Grant Scheme.

Artist and former local resident Ronan Connor engaged with the local community before designing and painting a mural showcasing local birds, wildlife, and flowers.

The safer, greener, and more enjoyable space to walk, cycle, and play will be enjoyed by residents of Wellpark Grove and those who pass through from Tara Grove, Mervue United, Thermo King and ATU